Cyrus Mistry accident: Police case filed against Dr Anahita Pandole for negligent driving

The case was filed based on the final report by Mercedes Benz and the statement recorded from Dr Pandole's husband Darius, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Darius Pandole, who survived the car accident, has told the police that his wife Dr Anahita was driving the Mercedes-Benz car in the third lane and could not merge into the second lane that turned narrow near the Surya river bridge in Maharashtra's Palghar, an official told PTI.

He could not immediately recollect the September 4 incident in which his brother Jahangir Pandole and Cyrus Mistry died, he said. "In his statement, Darius Pandole said his wife Anahita was driving the Mercedes-Benz car when they were on their way to Mumbai. A car which was ahead of their vehicle went to the second lane from the third and Anahita also tried to follow the same," the official said.

When she tried to take the car to the second lane from the third, she found that there was a truck on the right side (in the second lane) due to which she was not able to merge into that lane, he said, adding the lane turned narrow near Surya river bridge.

Dr Anahita Pandole, who is still undering treatment in the intensive care unit of a Mumbai hospital, was driving the car when the accident took place in September. The doctor has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, NDTV reported.

Former Tata Sons chairman Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed after the car hit the railing of the bridge. Gynaecologist Dr Anahita (55), who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius suffered serious injuries.