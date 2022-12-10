Cyclonic storm Mandous LIVE: Cyclone weakens into depression

Chennai, Dec 10: Cyclonic storm Mandous made landfall off Mamallapuram near Chennai late on Friday influencing moderate to heavy rainfall in coastal Tamil Nadu. "The process of cyclonic storm's landfall has started, it is going on," Head-IMD Regional Meterological Centre, S Balachandran told PTI. Under the influence of the cyclonic storm's passage into land, moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by gale wind was witnessed in several coastal regions.

Mandous is all set to weaken, following the landfall, to a deep depression and later a depression on Saturday. Earlier on Friday, it had weakened from a severe cyclonic storm to a cyclonic storm. Mandous, pronounced 'man-dous' is an Arabic word and it means treasure box and the name was reportedly picked by the United Arab Emirates. Balachandran earlier told reporters that between Chennai and Puducherry, 12 cyclones have crossed the coast in the past 130 years from 1891 to 2021.