Cyclonic circulation likely to form over Andaman Sea next week: Check IMD’s latest forecast

New Delhi, Aug 15 : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around October 18, 2022.

The weather department also predicted it would move west northwestwards towards westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal becoming a low-pressure area around 20th October, 2022.

"Further, there is moderate probability that the low pressure area would move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over westcentral Bay of Bengal during beginning of the week 2," said the IMD in its current weather status and extended range forecast for the next two weeks (13 to 26).

IMD also predicted that conditions are very likely to become favorable for the withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some parts of interior Odisha during the next 2days.