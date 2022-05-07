Cyclone Threat: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning in these states| Check latest weather forecast

New Delhi, May 07: A low-pressure area that has developed over the South Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and make its way to the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha shores early next week, officials said.

The weather system over the South Andaman Sea and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is very likely to move north-westwards and strengthen into a depression by Saturday, the Met Department said.

IMD rainfall warning:

May 7: Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during May 7.

May 10: Heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places over coastal Odisha.

Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rainfall during the next 3-4 days with thunderstorms and lightning. Wind speed at 30-40 km/h is expected in some districts. Thereafter temperature is likely to increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius, Naga Ratna, Director, Meteorological Centre said.

. .

IMD wind warning:

May 7: Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely to prevail over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Andaman Sea, and adjoining Southeast and East-central Bay of Bengal.

May 8: Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is likely to prevail over Southeast & adjoining East-central Bay of Bengal and would gradually increase becoming gale wind speed reaching 65-75 gusting to 85 kmph over the same region from 8 May evening. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over the Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

May 9: Gale wind speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph is likely to prevail over central parts of the Bay of Bengal.

May 10: Gale wind speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph is likely to prevail over Westcentral and adjoining Northwest & East-central Bay of Bengal.