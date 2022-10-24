Cyclone Sitrang gets closer to West Bengal, may dampen Diwali festivities

West Bengal and Odisha are on high alert as the states brace for cyclone's effects amid Diwali celebrations.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) temas have been deployed in Gangasagar, Diamond Harbour, Gosaba and Kakdwip by the district administration ahead of Cyclone 'Sitrang'.

"Cyclonic storm Sitrang lay centered at 1130IST of today near lat 19.3N and long 89.5E about 300 km south southeast of Sagar Island. Likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Barisal around 25th October early hours," said IMD.

"Civil defence teams deployed at Bakkhali Sea Beach in South 24 Parganas.Tourists are not allowed to visit the beach and the shops have also been closed. We are fully prepared for the cyclone," said Disaster management official Anmol Sasmor.

The weather-monitoring agency has also issued an advisory over the suspension of offshore activities in the north Bay of Bengal from October 24-25 along with issuing a warning of the possible impact of the storm in North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts of West Bengal.