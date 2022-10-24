Cyclone Sitrang: Bengal to get moderate rainfall, fishermen advised not to venture into sea

The cyclonic storm 'Sitrang' is at present situated about 520 km south of Sagar Island and 670 km south-southwest of Barisal in Bangladesh. "To move north-northeastwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hrs. To cross the Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip," the IMD said.

Kolkata, Oct 24: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over coastal districts of West Bengal.

"Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over coastal districts of West Bengal (South & North Parganas, East & adjoining

West Medinipur) on 24 th October. Light to moderate rainfall at many with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over coastal districts (South & North Parganas and Nadia) of West Bengal on 25th October," the weather-monitoring agency said in a statement.

The cyclone was 520 km south of Sagar Island in West Bengal and 670 km south-southwest of Barisal in Bangladesh at 3.17 am on Monday, the IMD said. "It is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. Continuing to move north-northeastwards thereafter, it is very likely to cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Barisal around October 25 early morning," it added.

The weather-monitoring agency has also issued an advisory over the suspension of offshore activities in the north Bay of Bengal from October 24-25 along with issuing a warning of the possible impact of the storm in North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts of West Bengal.

According to its advisory, the department stated major damage to Kutcha and minor damage to Pucca roads and waterlogging in the Corporation and Municipality low-lying area. The release from the department said that wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph and gradually increasing becoming 60-80 mph gusting to 90 kmph is likely over North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts on Monday.

The administration has deployed civil security forces to protect the river banks of South 24 Parganas and it is also making the arrangements to move people along the river banks to safer places. In the Chunokhali Basanti area of South 24 Parganas, the river embankment repair work is going on before the storm.