Mumbai, June 02: Mumbai city woke up to cloudy and windy weather. The Financial capital witnessed a change in weather, as Cyclone Nisarga is predicted to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 90 to 105 kilometres per hour (kmph) gusting to 125 kmph.
Cyclone Nisarga: Twitter gets flooded with memes and jokes as Mumbai braces for storm
Social media was soon flooded with funny memes and jokes as to how the citizens of Mumbai are ready to face Nisarga cyclone and #CycloneNisarga started dominating trends online.