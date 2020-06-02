Cyclone Nisarga LIVE: Mumbai Police restricts movement of people near beaches

"At the time of landfall, wind speed is expected to be 100kmph. Palghar, Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Dhule and Nandurbar, Nashik expected to receive heavy rainfall tomorrow," said IMD Pune's Dr Anupam Kashyapi.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed teams to Mumbai and its suburban areas.

