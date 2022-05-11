Cyclone Asani: Several flights cancelled

According to K Srinivasa Rao, the Airport Director, all IndiGo flights stand cancelled. Air Asia has cancelled one flight from Bengaluru and one from Delhi. Air India is yet to take a decision and the same may be conveyed later today.

New Delhi, May 11: Several flights have been cancelled due to Cyclone Asani which has triggered rains and rapid winds in several parts of Andhra Pradesh.

"Revised status of today's flight ops in view of Cyclone Asani - All IndiGo flights (22 Arrivals plus 22 Departures ) stand cancelled. Air Asia cancelled one flight from Bengaluru & one from Delhi, decision about evening flights awaited," Rao told news agency ANI.

He also said that Air India is yet to decide and convey about their flight operations. SpiceJet Kolkata-Visakhapatnam-Kolkata stands cancelled, they will take a call on Hyderabad flight by post 2 pm.

The cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal is likely to cause heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts on Wednesday. There will be heavy rainfall in isolated places in coastal West Bengal also.

By Thursday morning the storm is expected to weaken into a depression, the IMD said. Ananda Kumar Das, in-charge of the weather bureau's cyclone monitoring division said that they are expecting it to touch the coast on Wednesday morning. The impact may not be very severe, but people still need to be prepared, he added.

The system is moving slowly and its weakening is expected, he added. Its size has become smaller in the past many hours and has helped Asani retain its energy and intensity, he further added.

In order to allow authorities to take action to prevent disasters, a red alert has been issued for coastal Andhra Pradesh.