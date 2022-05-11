Cyclone Asani makes landfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh, weakens into deep depression

Asani would further weaken into a depression and emerge into the Bay of Bengal in the Yanam-Kakinada region in the state, SDMA Director B R Ambedkar said in a release.

However, coastal AP districts would receive moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places with winds gushing to a speed of 50-60 km per hour, he said.

"People should remain cautious and fishermen should not venture into the sea as Bay of Bengal would continue to be rough," Ambedkar added.

The storm that was earlier in the day moving at a speed of 6 kmph, slowed down considerably to 3 kmph by evening, though it was estimated that it would cruise towards Narsapuram and make landfall.

Many districts along the Bay of Bengal coast witnessed moderate to heavy rain under the influence of Asani even as the government machinery has been fully geared up to meet any emergency.

Rainfall ranging from 1 cm to 6.5 cm was recorded at different places in the coastal districts from Srikakulam to Bapatla and Ongole since Tuesday, authorities here said.

Tirupati and SPS Nellore districts also received rain on Wednesday.

. .

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a videoconference with Collectors of coastal districts and reviewed the situation.

He asked the administration to be on high alert and fully geared up to meet any eventuality.

"Focus should be on preventing loss of lives," he added. He asked the Collectors to open relief camps wherever required and move people from vulnerable areas to safety.

Rains and heavy winds caused a lot of damage to crops in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and other districts.

Officials said enumeration of the losses would be taken up after the storm abated.

Flight services to and from Visakhapatnam airport have been cancelled for the second day.

In Vijayawada airport as well, many flight services were cancelled for the day because of the cyclone. Also, the South Central Railway cancelled several trains running on the Vijayawada-Howrah route and also the Vijayawada-Gudur section due to Asani impact.

with PTI inputs