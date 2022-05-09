Cyclone Asani: Coastal areas of Odisha, Andhra Prades to receive heavy rainfall from Tuesday

New Delhi, May 09: The India Meteorology Department has said, the cyclonic storm 'Asani' over the Southeast Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 13 km per hour in the past 6 hours. Its weather bulletin says the cyclone lays centered over about 480 km west-northwest of Car Nicobar, 400 km west of Port Blair, 940 km southeast of Visakhapatnam and 1000 km south-southeast of Puri as observed this morning.

It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over east-central Bay in the next twelve hours. It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards till 10th May evening and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts.

Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast.

Under the influence of the Cyclone Asani, light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha and adjoining areas of north coastal Andhra Pradesh has been forecast from the 10th evening.

On the next day, light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha and adjoining coastal areas of north Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

On the 12th May, light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Odisha and West Bengal. Fishermen have been asked to not to venture into the areas of influence of the weather system.