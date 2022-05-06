Cyclone alert: List of cyclones that hit India from 1970 to 2022

Although cyclones affect the entire coast of India, the East coast is more prone as compared to the West coast. The most affected states are Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

New Delhi, May 06: India has been hit by a number of cyclones since ages; tropical cyclones originate over the Bay of Bengal, Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean. These cyclones have very high wind velocity and heavy rainfall and hit the Indian Coastal states.

Recently, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that a low-pressure area is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood by Friday (May 6) under the influence of cyclonic circulation.

IMD Director General, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra however said that as of now there is no impact of the low pressure that is likely to form over the south Andaman sea today.

If it does indeed develop into a cyclonic storm, it will be called 'Cyclone Asani'. The name has been given by Sri Lanka.

Here is a list of the deadliest cyclones that hit India from 1970-2022

Bhola Cyclone - 1970

It struck Bangladesh (Then, East Pakistan) and West Bengal in 1970. It was the strongest cyclone of the 1970 North Indian Ocean Cyclone Season. It is considered as the deadliest cyclone causing around 3-5 lakh deaths.

Super Cyclonic Storm BOB 01 - 1990

Super Cyclonic Storm BOB 01 formed on 4 May 1990. It made landfall equivalent to a Category 3 tropical cyclone on Andhra Pradesh on May 9. The cyclone killed 967 people. It was the worst storm to hit South India in pre-monsoon season until Cyclone Laila in 2010

Odisha Cyclone - 1999

The 1999 Odisha cyclone was the strongest recorded tropical cyclone in the North Indian Ocean and among the most destructive in the region. It made landfall in Odisha on 29 October. According to reports, around 9887 people lost their lives in this cyclone and thousands got displaced. Diarrhoea and cholera saw increased incidences following the storm's impact.

Cyclone BOB 03 - 2002

Severe Cyclonic Storm impacted West Bengal on November 12 resulting in 173 deaths.

Cyclone Pyarr - 2005

Cyclonic Storm Pyarr tracked a rare path from northeast to southwest in the month of September in the Bay of Bengal and made landfall over Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. It killed 65 people in Andhra and adjoining Odisha.

Cyclonic Storm Nisha - 2008

Cyclonic Storm Nisha made landfall over Cuddalore in the month of December and brought catastrophic damages over Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. Nearly 200 people were killed by this storm and remains the 10th wettest storm in the Indian Ocean basin on record.

Cyclone Phyan - 2009

Cyclonic storm Phyan developed as a tropical disturbance to the southwest of Colombo in Sri Lanka on November 4, 2009. Cyclone Phyan caused heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Phyan was one of the wettest cyclones in India and brought extremely heavy rainfall over the coasts of Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra.

Cyclone Nilam - 2012

Cyclonic storm Nilam was the deadliest tropical cyclone to directly affect South India since Cyclone Jal in 2010. It made landfall near Mahabalipuram on October 31 as a strong cyclonic storm with peak winds of 85 km/h (50 mph). The death toll in this cyclone was recorded at 75.

Cyclone Phailin - 2013

Extremely severe cyclonic storm Phailin was the most intense tropical cyclone to make landfall in India since the 1999 Odisha cyclone. The death toll in this cyclone stood at 45.

Cyclone Hudhud - 2014

Hudhud was a strong tropical cyclone, which caused damage to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Visakhapatnam or Vizag along with Odisha was mostly affected by Hudhud. At least 124 people had lost their lives as strong winds and heavy rain swept across the state bringing in massive destruction.

Cyclone Vardah - 2016

Vardah brought heavy rainfall to Andaman and Nicobar Islands and then crossed the eastern coast of India and affected Chennai, Kancheepuram and Visakhapatnam. 38 people had lost their lives in the aftermath of the cyclone.

Cyclone Ockhi - 2017

Ockhi was the most intense and one of the strongest tropical cyclones of the 2017 North Indian Ocean cyclone season. Ockhi from the Arabian Sea affected mainland India along with coastal areas of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. A total of 245 people were killed as a result of this cyclone.

Cyclone Titli- 2018

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Titli was a deadly and destructive tropical cyclone that made landfall on October 10, 2018, on the southwest coast of Gopalpur near Palasa in Andhra Pradesh. However, eight districts in Odisha such as Ganjam, Gajapati, Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore were affected by the cyclone.

A total of seventy-seven people were killed in the state due to heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding and landslides.

Cyclone Fani - 2019

Fani was termed as an extremely severe cyclonic storm that hit the Indian state of Odisha in May. It was equivalent to a high-end Category 4 major hurricane. It left behind a trail of destruction killing over 40 people.

Cyclone Bulbul- 2019

Bulbul was the second cyclone in 2019. The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Bulbul struck the eastern state on November 9, 2019, near Sagar Island in West Bengal. The storm caused extensive damage to agriculture and destroyed crops in around 490,000 acres of land statewide. Two people also lost their lives in the storm.

Cyclone Amphan 2020

The Super Cyclonic Storm Amphan was a powerful and deadly cyclone, causing damage in Eastern India and Bangladesh in May 2020. It made landfall near Bakkhali in West Bengal on May 20, 2020. The cyclone, which was the first pre-monsoon super cyclone of this century, claimed lives and damaged property in Odisha and West Bengal. It also affected at least 44.45 lakh people in 9833 villages and 22 urban bodies.

Cyclone Tauktae - 2021

The first cyclonic storm of 2021, Cyclone Tauktae, hit southern Gujarat on 17 May 2021. It developed in the Arabian Sea and was classified as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS). As many as 24 people were killed across three Indian states.

Cyclone Yaas - 2021

Yaas, which made landfall in Odisha's Bhadrak district on May 26, has weakened into a severe cyclonic storm after battering Odisha and West Bengal with a wind speed of 130-145kmph, inundating the low-lying areas amid a storm surge, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Cyclone Gulab- 2021

This was the second cyclone in the year 2021. Gulab was a tropical cyclone and was named by Pakistan. It affected the coasts of south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh.

Cyclone Jawad- 2021

This was the third cyclone of 2021 after Yaas and Gulab. The Cyclonic Storm Jawad was a weak tropical cyclone that caused major disruptions over Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal in India while bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds over these states as a weakened system.