Customs department appraiser arrested by CBI in bribery case

Customs appraiser Amit Dalal and his associate and Customs house agent Amit Kumar allegedly demanded the bribe from a businessman exporting batteries to South Africa, news agency PTI reported.

After receiving a complaint, the CBI laid a trap and arrested the accused while they were allegedly taking Rs 1 lakh as bribe, CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

According to the CBI, they had demanded Rs 1.40 lakh as bribe from the businessman.

"Searches are being conducted at the office and residential premises of both the accused," Joshi said.

(PTI)