Customers cannot be forced into paying ‘service charge’, Centre warns restaurants

Consumers are also being falsely misled on the legality of such charges and harassed by restaurants on making a request to remove such charges from the bill amount. "Since this issue impacts consumers at large on a daily basis and has significant ramifications on the rights of consumers, the department construed it necessary to examine it with closer scrutiny and detail," Singh said in the letter.

The Department of Consumer Affairs has called a meeting on 2nd of next month, with the National Restaurant Association of India to discuss the issues pertaining to Service charges levied by restaurants.