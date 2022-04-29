Patiala clash: Night curfew imposed in the district

Patiala, Apr 29: In view of a clash between two groups near Kali Devi Mandir Patiala on Friday, the district administration has imposed a curfew from 7 pm today to 6 am on Saturday.

"In exercise of powers conferred under Section 144 of Cr. PC, order that curfew shall be imposed in the District from 7:00 PM of April 29, 2022 to 6:00 AM of April 30, 2022 with immediate effect for maintenance of peace and law and order," a statement from Office of Deputy Commissioner and District Administration said.

However, essential services will not be affected. "Further, to maintain essential supplies and ensure bonafide movement of goods and persons it is directed that those involved in such essential services/supplies/bonafide movement - which inter-ali includes, but not limited to, vehicles/ persons in transit, Government employees tasked with emergency and essential services, Hospitals and Chemist shops, Media persons etc. will be exempted from the curfew," the statement added.

Two groups allegedly clashed during an anti-Khalistan protest march on Friday and the two people have been said to be injured in the incident.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called the incident unfortunate and peace has been restored. "The incident of clashes in Patiala are deeply unfortunate. I spoke with the DGP (police chief), peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the State. Punjab's peace and harmony is of utmost importance," Mann said.