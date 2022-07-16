CUET UG 2022: No retest for students who missed exam, says UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

Kumar claimed that if students reached on time at a centre other than the one assigned, 'they are allowed'- this wasn't seen today, though.

Students had been advised to reach two hours in advance, said the UGC chief, adding that there is a "grace period" of 30 minutes after the start of the exam, but "no one is allowed to enter after that". Some news agencies reported earlier that the students would get a second chance; but the UGC chairman said, "There is no way we can hold a retest for them."

However, the 197 candidates at West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri and Punjab's Pathankot - where the test was cancelled due to technical issues - are likely to get another chance.

The debut edition of the CUET-(UG) began on Friday in over 510 cities in India and abroad. The exam is being conducted in two phases. Phase 1 is being held in July and Phase 2 will be held in August.

Before the exam, several aspirants had raised concerns over having to give too many exams in a short period, delay in admit cards and not being given the choice of centre.

The University Grants Commission (UGC), however, had claimed that 98 per cent of students had been allotted a centre of their preference.

As opposed to the percentage system, the CUET score will be released in percentile, that is, it will indicate the position of a candidate vis-a-vis other candidates.