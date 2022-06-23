CUET UG 2022 dates released: Exams in July, August

New Delhi, June 23: The first edition of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) will be conducted from July 15 to August 10, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Wednesday. "CUET-UG will be spread over 10 days, starting from July 15. There will be no CUET papers on July 17, 2022 due to the NEET-UG and between July 21 and August 3 due to the JEE (main) exams," an official notification by NTA said.

Over 11 lakh candidates have registered for the first edition of CUET. University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar had in March announced that CUET scores, and not Class 12 marks, would be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities, and that the central universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.