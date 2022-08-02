CUET PG 2022 dates announced, to take place from September 1 | Details

''The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 66 Central and participating universities for the academic session 2022-2023," he said in a series of tweets.

Kumar said the exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode for 3.57 lakh candidates in approximately 500 cities across India and 13 cities outside the country.

The chairman tweeted, ''The dates for CUET (PG) are: 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 September 2022.'' The dates of advance city intimation and release of admit card will be announced later on, he said.