Crystal clear we disagree: Rahul Gandhi on Digvijaya’s surgical strike insult

Gandhi's comments came after a statement by Congress leader, Jairam Ramesh who had said that Singh's comments were his and did not reflect that of the Congress party.

Rahul Gandhi told reporters today, 'we trust our armed forces and they do their work exceptionally well. Our stand on the surgical strikes is very clear and it was there in the Congress Working Committee.'

Rahul Gandhi is present on the last leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. The Yatra is an attempt to reconnect with the voters ahead of the state polls to be held this year and also the 2024 national elections.

Congress president, Mallikarjuna Kharge said that they have always been working for the country and will continue to do the same. We have immense respect for the Indian Army, Kharge also said.

On Monday, Digvijay Singh said at a public meeting in Jammu and Kashmir the Modi government was lying about the surgical strikes.

They speak about surgical strikes. They claimed that they killed so many people, but no proof is given. They rule by peddling lies, Singh had also said.

The comments triggered a row with the Bharatiya Janata Party saying that the Congress' hate for Prime Minister Modi meant it had insulted the Armed Forces.

"Once again Congress questions 'surgical strike' and echoes Pak narrative on Pulwama. Digvijaya Singh had even blamed India for 26/11 ; Rahul G said 'sena ki pitai ho gayi'... shameful," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said in a tweet.

The Congress quickly distanced itself from the statements made by Singh who is also the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

"Surgical strikes were carried out before 2014 by UPA government. Congress has supported and will continue to support all military actions in national interest," the Congress said.

Following the statement, the BJP's Gaurav Bhatia said that it is the character of the Congress to make irresponsible statements. The country will not tolerate anyone speaking about the security forces. Singh and Rahul Gandhi do not have patriotism left in them due to their hatreds towards PM Modi, he also said.