Critics Choice Awards 2023: RRR wins Best Foreign Language Film; 'Naatu Naatu' for Best Song

SS Rajamouli and his son, SS Karthikeya, walked up to the stage to collect the award.

New Delhi, Jan 16: After winning a Golden Globe Award- a first for the country, filmmaker Rajamouli's magnum opus film 'RRR' has now won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film, which took place at Fairmont Century Plaza, Los Angeles.

A tweet from the handle of the 28th Critics' Choice Awards read: "Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. #CriticsChoiceAwards"

'RRR' starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan bagged the Critics' Choice Award for Best Song for its track 'Naatu Naatu'.

Team 'RRR' took to their Twitter account and shared a video which they captioned, "Naatu Naatu Again!! Extremely delighted to share that we won the #CriticsChoiceAwards for the BEST SONG #RRRMovie Here's @mmkeeravaani's acceptance speech!!"

Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani can be heard saying in the video, "Thank you so much I am very overwhelmed with this award. I am here to receive this wonderful award by the critics. Thank you all the critics, on behalf of my chorographer, lyrics writer, my singers, my programmers and of course my director."

'RRR' was contending against films such as 'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Argentina 1985', 'Bardo', 'False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths', 'Close' and 'Decision to Leave'.

The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Released theatrically last March, "RRR" reportedly made over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office. The film was made on a mammoth budget of around Rs 550 crore by DVV Danayya. The film went on to gross over Rs 1200 crore globally and is still running successfully in Japan. The lavishly mounted period epic is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for the awards.

Last week, the film won the Best Original Song award at the prestigious Golden Globes 2023.