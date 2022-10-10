Cow as national animal? Is this our job asks SC

New Delhi, Oct 10: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the centre to declare cow as a national animal.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and Abhay S Oka asked the petitioner what fundamental right was being affected. "Is this the job of the court? Why do you file such petitions where we are compelled to impose costs? Which fundamental right is violated? Should we throw law to the winds because you come to court? the bench said, according to news agency PTI.