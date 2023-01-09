Covovax to get approval as booster in 10-15 days: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

Pune, Jan 09: Serum Institute of India's Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla has said their Covovax vaccine will get approval as a booster against COVID-19 in the next 10 to 15 days. The vaccine works very well against the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Poonawalla told reporters on the sidelines of an event at the Bharti Vidyapeeth University here on Sunday.

Asked about states and districts not getting Covishield vaccine, he said there is ample stock with the Union government for supply. "Covovax will be approved as a booster in the next 10-15 days. It is actually the best booster because it works very well against Omicron, more than Covishield," he said. Poonawalla said everyone was looking at India, not just in terms of healthcare but because the country managed to take care of a huge and diverse population and also helped 70 to 80 nations during the COVID-19 pandemic.