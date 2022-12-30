Covid might not go away but no major outbreak likely in India: Expert

New Delhi, Dec 30: It is unlikely that Covid will be completely eliminated but there seems little chance of a significant outbreak of the disease in India in the next two months, a top infectious diseases expert said on Friday. The remarks of Dr Parvaiz Koul, director of the SKIMS Hospital in Kashmir, came in the backdrop of the highly transmissible Omicron strains, mostly BF.7, causing a spike in coronavirus cases in many countries, including China.

''It is uncertain when or if Covid will become an endemic, but it is unlikely that it will be completely eliminated. We may see occasional outbreaks, if new mutations emerge, like in China. In India, it seems unlikely that there will be a significant new outbreak in the next two-three months,'' Koul, a leading pulmonologist and researcher on infectious diseases, said.