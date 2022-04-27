Covid-19: Wearing mask is mandatory now in Kerala

Kochi, Apr 27: Kerala is the latest state to make wearing masks mandatory in view of rising Covid-19 cases. In an order passed on Wednesday, the state government said that people should wear face masks in public, workplace, at gatherings and while travelling.

"...In exercise of the powers conferred under section 20 (3) of the Disaster Management Act 2005, hereby orders that wearing of masks in all public places, gatherings, workplaces and during transport will be compulsory in the state. Violation of above instructions shall be punishable under the provisions of DM Act and other relevant laws in force," news agency ANI quoted Dr V P Joy (Chief Secretary), by the order of the state governor, as saying.

The state government took the decision in view of the continuously surging cases of Covid-19 in the country.

. .

Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have also made wearing masks mandatory.

Meanwhile, India reported 2,927 fresh cases with 32 deaths and 2,252 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry data said on Wednesday.

Currently, India's Active Caseload stands at 16,279 and it now constitutes 0.04% of the country's total Positive Cases. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 2,252 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,25,563.