COVID-19 recovery rate in India stands at 48.19 percent

Maharashtra continued to add over 2,000 new cases while Delhi saw the biggest spike in COVID-19 count. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country increased to 190,535.

Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 tally rises above 1.90 lakh in India; 230 deaths in 24 hours

The number of deaths from coronavirus infection was on the rise. The states recorded 230 coronavirus related fatalities in the last 24 hours. Coronavirus claimed 5,394 lives in India.

The mortality rate in India stood at 2.8 per cent, one of the lowest in the world.

Maharashtra added 2,487 cases on Sunday, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 67,655. The state also recorded the highest deaths in India. The death toll in the state increased to 2,286.