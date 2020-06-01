COVID-19: Maharashtra cases cross 70,000; death toll at 2,362

A total of 779 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the tally of the recovered cases to 30,108 so far, a statement said.

Mumbai alone reported the most number of new cases and deaths in the state today, taking the Covid-19 case count in the city to over 40,000.

With 40 more deaths and 1,413 new Covid-19 positive cases reported today, Mumbai's total number of positive cases in Mumbai is now 40,877, said Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.

Of these fresh cases, 34 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, today, taking the total cases in the area to 1,805, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The Maharashtra government on Sunday extended till June 30 the lockdown in the entire state, and announced easing of restrictions and phase-wise resumption of activities under the "Mission Begin Again".

As per the revised guidelines issued on Sunday, all markets, market areas and shops, except malls, will be allowed to function from June 5 on odd-even basis.

While all private offices can operate with up to 10 per cent their employee strength as per the requirement from June 8 with others working from home.

This will exclude COVID-19 containment zones, the guidelines said.