The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.80 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 4.40 per cent.

The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,30,63,651, while the case fatality rate was 1.20 per cent.

According to the ministry, 199.71 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

India's COVID-19 case tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.