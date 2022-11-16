Court gives nod for cops to conduct narco test on Shraddha’s killer Aftab

Aftab's questioning by the Delhi Police since Monday has revealed several gory details about the horrific crime. The police learnt that the couple fought frequently. She had asked Aftab to marry her, but he had refused to do so.

During one such fight, Aftab sat on her chest and strangled her. He then chopped her body into 35 pieces and disposed it at different places. The police also learnt that Aftab had sawed her head and would look at it every day.

Aftab and Shraddha left Mumbai and spent a lot of time in the hills in March and April. They arrived in Delhi on May 8 and stayed at different places until they moved into the Chhattarpur apartment on May 15. She was murdered three days later and the crime came to light only in November.