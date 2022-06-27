Couple found dead at Madhya Pradesh home; kin demands to check liquor quality

Khargone, Jun 27: A couple was found dead in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone on Monday after consuming liquor, with kin expressing suspicion on its quality, an official said.

The incident occurred at Madni Khurd village under Bhagwanpura police station limits and initial probe has found the deaths of Remsingh (40) and his wife Mamta Bai (35) might have been caused by "excessive drinking", said Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh.