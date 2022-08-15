The PM stated that the talent will be the basis of a new India. "To cleanse every institute of India, let us shift our mentality from 'Bhai Bhatijawad' and 'Parivaarwad' and give opportunity to the citizens who deserve it," he pointed out.

"Today the nation shows anger towards corruption, but not the corrupted. Until and unless, people have the mentality of penalizing the corrupt, the nation cannot progress at optimum pace," the PM added.

The Prime Minister highlighted the BJP government's initiatives to fight corruption. "We have to fight against corruption with all our strength. In the last eight years, use of Aadhar, DBT and mobile were used to find Rs 2 lakh crore of black money," he added.