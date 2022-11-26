Corps Commander Lt Gen A Sengupta visits Siachen to review winter preparedness

The Fire and Fury Corps Commander also expressed satisfaction on the high state of morale and motivation of the troops.

Leh, Nov 26: Fire and Fury Corps Commander Lieutenant General A Sengupta visited the forward areas of Siachen Glacier which is the highest battleground on earth, and carried out a review of the winter preparedness and operational readiness.

Fire and Fury Corps on Twitter said, "GOC Fire & Fury Corps visited the forward areas of #SiachenGlacier and carried out a review of the winter preparedness & operational readiness. He expressed satisfaction on the high state of morale and motivation of the troops."

Notably, the highest battleground on earth is Siachen Glacier. The region is at a height of over 6,000 metres (20,000 ft).

At the Siachen Glacier, India and Pakistan have fought intermittently since 1984.,

More than 2,000 soldiers people have died in this inhospitable terrain, mostly due to weather extremes and the natural hazards of mountain warfare.

Siachen Glacier:

The Siachen Glacier is located in the Karakoram range in the Himalayas. India controls the whole of the Siachen Glacier since 1984. However, Pakistan still has territorial claims over it. Islamabad controls the region west of Saltoro Ridge.

Siachen has strategic importance for India, Pakistan and even China. The glacier separates Pakistan from China in the region.

Therefore, holding Siachen is vital for India to prevent ingress not only from Pakistan but also from China. The point NJ9842 is the point where LOC between India and Pakistan ends. This point lies southwest of the Siachen glacier.

The Siachen Glacier is the longest glacier in the Karakoram range and the second longest in the world outside of polar regions.

(With inputs from ANI)