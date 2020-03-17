New Delhi, June 01: The COVID-19 pandemic in India grew by the highest number yet on Monday when 8,392 fresh cases were detected across the country in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country increased to 190,535.
Coronavirus roundup today: Maharashtra worst hit state; New guidelines issued
Check state-wise coronavirus positive cases
Total deaths in India: 5,394
Here is a state-wise count of coronavirus as per the health ministry: 1,90,535
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33
- Andhra Pradesh - 3,679
- Arunchal Pradesh - 4
- Assam - 1,272
- Bihar - 3,815
- Chandigarh - 293
- Chhattisgarh - 498
- Dadar Nagar Haveli - 2
- Delhi - 19,844
- Gujarat - 16,779
- Haryana - 2,091
- Himachal Pradesh - 331
- Jammu and Kashmir - 2,446
- Jharkhand - 610
- Karnataka - 3,221
- Kerala - 1,269
- Ladakh - 74
- Madhya Pradesh - 8,089
- Maharashtra - 67,655
- Manipur - 71
- Meghalaya - 27
- Nagaland - 43
- Odisha - 1,948
- Puducherry - 70
- Punjab - 2,263
- Rajasthan - 8,831
- Sikkim - 1
- Tamil Nadu - 22,333
- Telangana - 2,698
- Tripura - 313
- Uttarakhand - 907
- Uttar Pradesh - 7,823
- West Bengal - 5,501
Total recovered: 91,818
Schools, colleges to re-open only after consultation with stakeholders: MHA
The Union Home Ministry has asked states to consult stakeholders before opening schools and colleges.
The MHA asked the states to consult the stakeholders and then provide feedback to the Centre on re-opening of schools and colleges. The guidelines issued by the MHA speaks of re-opening schools and colleges during phase II of unlocking the country. A decision on this would be taken after July 1, the MHA had also said in its order issued on Saturday.
The MHA said that the states and UTs have been asked to hold consultations with stake holders, parents and at the institution level. You are advised to send the feedback on the consultations held, so that a timely decision can be taken, the MHA also said.
List of affected countries worldwide:
|Sr No
|Countries
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total Recovered
|1
|China
|83,017
|4,634
|78,307
|2
|Spain
|286,509
|27,127
|196,958
|3
|Russia
|414,878
|4,855
|175,877
|4
|Brazil
|514,992
|29,341
|206,555
|5
|USA
|1,839,679
|106,261
|599,913