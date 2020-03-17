Coronavirus roundup today: Maharashtra worst hit state; New guidelines issued


New Delhi, June 01: The COVID-19 pandemic in India grew by the highest number yet on Monday when 8,392 fresh cases were detected across the country in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country increased to 190,535.

Maharashtra continued to add over 2,000 new cases while Delhi saw the biggest spike in COVID-19 count.The total number of coronavirus cases in the country increased to 190,535.

Total deaths in India: 5,394

Here is a state-wise count of coronavirus as per the health ministry: 1,90,535

  • Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33
  • Andhra Pradesh - 3,679
  • Arunchal Pradesh - 4
  • Assam - 1,272
  • Bihar - 3,815
  • Chandigarh - 293
  • Chhattisgarh - 498
  • Dadar Nagar Haveli - 2
  • Delhi - 19,844
  • Gujarat - 16,779
  • Haryana - 2,091
  • Himachal Pradesh - 331
  • Jammu and Kashmir - 2,446
  • Jharkhand - 610
  • Karnataka - 3,221
  • Kerala - 1,269
  • Ladakh - 74
  • Madhya Pradesh - 8,089
  • Maharashtra - 67,655
  • Manipur - 71
  • Meghalaya - 27
  • Nagaland - 43
  • Odisha - 1,948
  • Puducherry - 70
  • Punjab - 2,263
  • Rajasthan - 8,831
  • Sikkim - 1
  • Tamil Nadu - 22,333
  • Telangana - 2,698
  • Tripura - 313
  • Uttarakhand - 907
  • Uttar Pradesh - 7,823
  • West Bengal - 5,501

Total recovered: 91,818

Schools, colleges to re-open only after consultation with stakeholders: MHA

The Union Home Ministry has asked states to consult stakeholders before opening schools and colleges.

The MHA asked the states to consult the stakeholders and then provide feedback to the Centre on re-opening of schools and colleges. The guidelines issued by the MHA speaks of re-opening schools and colleges during phase II of unlocking the country. A decision on this would be taken after July 1, the MHA had also said in its order issued on Saturday.

The MHA said that the states and UTs have been asked to hold consultations with stake holders, parents and at the institution level. You are advised to send the feedback on the consultations held, so that a timely decision can be taken, the MHA also said.

List of affected countries worldwide:

Sr NoCountriesTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal Recovered
1China83,017 4,634 78,307
2Spain 286,509 27,127 196,958
3Russia 414,878 4,855 175,877
4Brazil 514,992 29,341 206,555
5USA 1,839,679 106,261 599,913

