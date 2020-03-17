Coronavirus roundup today: Maharashtra worst hit state; New guidelines issued

New Delhi, June 01: The COVID-19 pandemic in India grew by the highest number yet on Monday when 8,392 fresh cases were detected across the country in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country increased to 190,535.

Maharashtra continued to add over 2,000 new cases while Delhi saw the biggest spike in COVID-19 count.The total number of coronavirus cases in the country increased to 190,535.

Check state-wise coronavirus positive cases

Total deaths in India: 5,394

Here is a state-wise count of coronavirus as per the health ministry: 1,90,535

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 3,679

Arunchal Pradesh - 4

Assam - 1,272

Bihar - 3,815

Chandigarh - 293

Chhattisgarh - 498

Dadar Nagar Haveli - 2

Delhi - 19,844

Gujarat - 16,779

Haryana - 2,091

Himachal Pradesh - 331

Jammu and Kashmir - 2,446

Jharkhand - 610

Karnataka - 3,221

Kerala - 1,269

Ladakh - 74

Madhya Pradesh - 8,089

Maharashtra - 67,655

Manipur - 71

Meghalaya - 27

Nagaland - 43

Odisha - 1,948

Puducherry - 70

Punjab - 2,263

Rajasthan - 8,831

Sikkim - 1

Tamil Nadu - 22,333

Telangana - 2,698

Tripura - 313

Uttarakhand - 907

Uttar Pradesh - 7,823

West Bengal - 5,501

Total recovered: 91,818

Schools, colleges to re-open only after consultation with stakeholders: MHA

The Union Home Ministry has asked states to consult stakeholders before opening schools and colleges.

The MHA asked the states to consult the stakeholders and then provide feedback to the Centre on re-opening of schools and colleges. The guidelines issued by the MHA speaks of re-opening schools and colleges during phase II of unlocking the country. A decision on this would be taken after July 1, the MHA had also said in its order issued on Saturday.

The MHA said that the states and UTs have been asked to hold consultations with stake holders, parents and at the institution level. You are advised to send the feedback on the consultations held, so that a timely decision can be taken, the MHA also said.

