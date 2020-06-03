New Delhi, June 03: nbsp;Total number of cases in the country now at 207,615, including 101,497 active cases, 100,303 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,815 deaths, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported.On Tuesday, the Gujarat government has made hospitalisation mandatory for coronavirus testing, a move that drew strong opposition from the medical fraternity.The notification came following the Gujarat High Court order, directing the government to allow testing of pre-operative patients and give approval to private laboratories for COVID-19 testing for symptomatic people.Stay tuned for all the upadates LIVE: