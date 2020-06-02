New Delhi, June 02: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that India reported 8,171 new COVID-19 cases and 204 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country now at 1,98,706, including 97,581 active cases, 95,526 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,598 deaths.Meanwhile, Chine has reported as many as five new cases of the novel coronavirus, all brought by Chinese citizens from outside the country. No new deaths were reported on Tuesday while 73 people remain in treatment for COVID-19 and 373 are under monitoring and isolation for showing signs of the virus or having tested positive for it without showing symptoms.Stay tuned for all the upadates LIVE: