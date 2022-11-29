Cops yet to recover murder weapons used by mother-son duo to kill husband, in Shraddha like murder case

Investigations so far reveal that the murder of Anjan Das has chilling similarities with the Shraddha Walker case, in the way the mother-son killed him, chopped the body in pieces and kept them in fridge.

New Delhi, Nov 29: The Delhi Police is yet to recover the weapons used by a woman and her son for killing and dismembering the body of her husband in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area. The victim has been identified as Anjan Das (45), who was killed on May 30 by his wife Poonam (48) and stepson Deepak (25), residents of Kalyanpuri, were arrested from east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area on Monday.

A senior police officer on Tuesday said that the weapons of murder are yet to be recovered and further investigation is underway. The duo is currently in police custody. The investigations so far have revealed that the two planned this grisly murder when they found out that Das had ill intentions towards her stepdaughter and Deepak's wife as well, and he was also sending Poonam's earnings to his other wife and eight children in Bihar. Poonam worked as a domestic help in the area, as reported by news agency PTI.