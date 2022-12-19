Cops arrest Wasim for flashing private part inside Lord Shiva temple

The incident is reported at Vishweshwar Mahadev temple in Prakash Nagar in Indore in Madhya Pradesh. After receiving the complaint, the cops took the help of the CCTV footage to help identify the accused. A case has been filed under the National Security Act.

Indore, Dec 19: In a shocking incident, a man was seen flashing his private parts in a Lord Shiva temple. The accused has been identified as Wasim.

"We had received information yesterday that a man did obscene acts in Prakash Nagar's temple. The investigation was undertaken. The investigation was done through the CCTV footage and other methods available at the police's disposal. The police have arrested the accused and further action is being taken," ANI quoted T Qazi, SHO, Sanyogita Ganj PS, as saying.

The incident was captured on CCTV camera and @BefittingFacts has shared the purported video of the incident on Twitter. In the clip, he can be seen flashing his private parts at women while sitting inside the temple.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. It is also alleged that Wasim made vulgar remarks at the women present in the temple.

Temples are a sacred place for Hindus and such an act inside a temple has come as a shock to the people. People on social media sites condemned the incident in strong words while demanding a strict punishment against the accused.

"Punish him, how his religion punish for the same act.., [sic]" a user on Twitter reacted to the incident. "Such Obscene acts on our Hindu premises and with our Hindu community is becoming more frequent," another person wrote.

"Unless we set an example for these demons for sacrilege, these things won't stop. Heave person, security and economic cost has to be imposed on them. Then only something can happen but historical amnesia of Hindus won't allow them to do anything," an angry netizen stated.