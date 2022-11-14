Man kills live-in partner in Delhi, chops body into 35 pieces

New Delhi, Nov 14: The Delhi Police arrested one Aftab Ameen Poonawalla for strangling his live-in partner and chopping her body into 35 pieces before disposing it.

The police said that he had a fight with Shraddha on May 18. He then chopped her bodying 35 pieces and brought a fridge to keep it. Over the next 18 days, he left his house at 2 pm to dispose of the pieces at various locations around Delhi.