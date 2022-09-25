Cop beats up shopkeeper in Ludhiana in viral video

A video on social media has gone viral where an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) is seen assaulting a shopkeeper.

Chandigarh, Sep 25: Cops are often accused for their high-handed behaviour and here is one such clip that showcases them in the negative light.

In the video, the ACP is hitting the shopkeeper with a stick and grabbing his collar after having an argument in the night. The incident occurred at Salem Tabri area in Ludhiana.

The incident was reported on September 22. However, the video went viral a day later.

The person involved in the incident is Maninder Bedi, assistant commissioner of police, North.

Speaking with The Times of India, he has said that the issue has been amicably solved. "I was on night patrolling and had received information about some people smuggling drugs in the area in a car. I had gone outside the sweet shop and was checking a car when the sweet shop owner objected and asked why I was checking vehicles as it could affect his customers. He tried to intervene in my work so I had to get strict with him. However, we have resolved the matter amicably," the daily quoted him as saying.

So far, no complaint has been filed yet.

The victim had brought the issue to the local MLA Madan Lal Bagga and he helped the two people reach a compromise, according to a report in The Tribune.