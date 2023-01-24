Contrary claims on power being fully restored in Pakistan

In a tweet, Dastagir wrote, 'power at all 1,112 stations of the national grid has been restored.

The minister said in a televised address at 10 am that there was a delay in synchronisation between Tarbela and Mangla power plants. We were able to fix the problem with the help of the Power Division, Wapda and other divisions, he said. Today at 5.15 math system was completely restored across the country, Dastagir also said.

The Dawn report said that in Karachi outages were reported in the Defence, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, North Karachi, Federal B Areas, Gulshan, Jacob Lines, Korangi, Landhi and Qayyumabad.

The Lahore Electricity Supply Company said that the frequency issue was reported in Lahore. After yesterday's major power breakdown, power was restored in all areas of Lesco last night. Load management is however being done in some areas due to a frequency issue, it said in a tweet. Electricity will soon be restored without any interruption as soon as the situation improves, the tweet also read.

Meanwhile the Quetta Electric Supply Company told Dawn that the electricity was partially restored across Balochistan from 220kV Uch-Sibbi transmission line. In Quetta the power was being supplied from the 13kV Sibbi-Quetta circuit transmission line, he said.

Electricity has been restored in the grid stations of Dera Murad Jamali, Rojhan Jamali and Gandakha, Bhag, Jhal Magsi, Usta Muhammad, Sohbatpur, Sui, Sibbi, Dhadar and Machh, he added.

On Monday Pakistan woke up to a major power outage and the major cities that were hit were Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad and Quetta.

This was in fact the second major power outage in four months. The power supply to 117 grid stations of the Islamabad Electricity. Company had been suspended, the local media had reported.