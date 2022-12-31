'Consider RSS-BJP my guru because...', says Rahul Gandhi

"When I started this, I just took it as an ordinary yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Slowly we understood that this yatra has a voice & feelings. I want to thank people from BJP & RSS, because the more they target us, it helps us in some way or the other," ANI quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying.

"I want them (BJP) to attack us aggressively, this will help Congress party understand its ideology. I consider them (BJP) as my Guru, they are showing me the way and training me on what is not to be done," he said.

Answering the question that if Yatra is opened to leaders of other parties as well, he said that Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati want "mohabbat ka Hindustan" and that the doors are open for everyone.

"The doors of Bharat Jodo Yatra are open for everyone, we are not going to stop anyone from joining us. Akhilesh ji, Mayawati ji and others want "mohabbat ka Hindustan" and there is some relation of ideology between us," he said, reported ANI.

On the issue of security, Rahul Gandhi said that the government is forcing him to travel in a bullet-proof vehicle, adding that Yatra cannot happen in a bullet-proof vehicle.

Gandhi said that the opposition has to present an effective stand against the BJP and if that happens, it will be difficult for the BJP to win the elections.

"If opposition stands effectively with a vision, what I am hearing from the ground, it will become very difficult for BJP to win the elections. But the opposition has to coordinate properly & the opposition has to go to the people with an alternative vision," he said.