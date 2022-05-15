Connect with people broken: Congress to take out nationwide yatra in October

Addressing Nav Sankalp Shivir in Udaipur, Rahul said "We have to revive our connection with people & need to accept that it was broken down. We will strengthen it, This will not happen with any short-cut, it requires hard work.

"Senior leaders showed us the direction & there is a lot of clarity where the Congress party has to go in terms of policy, thinking, political position," he said.

"It is very important that we limit the number of family members that are involved in our organization, & let them work, develop & them let them join the org. But we must not have a situation where 5-7 members of a family are in the org," he added.

"I want to tell all Congress workers & leaders that you don't need to be scared. This country believes in truth. I'm with you for the rest of my life. And I'm going to fight this fight with you," Rahul further added.

"We must ensure the idea that one person per family should get a ticket (to contest elections)," said Rahul Gandhi at Nav Sankalp Shivir in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

"Inflation will rise in near future. Unemployment, inflation, and attacks on India's institutions are on the rise. 'Aag lagegi', we have to ensure they don't set the country on fire," Rahul said.

"Which other political party in this country would allow this type of conversation? Certainly, the BJP, and RSS would never allow such a thing. India is a union of states, people of India come together to form the union," he added.