Congress rules out any coalition for Karnataka polls

In an interview with PTI, Shivakumar said he is the least bothered about who becomes chief minister and his mandate is to deliver Karnataka to the Congress in the polls for the betterment of the state.

There have been reports recently of differences between Shivakumar and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah who are considered front-runners for the chief minister's post if the Congress comes to power after Assembly elections, due in April-May next year.

. .

Though both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have on record maintained that the CM will be decided by the party's newly-elected MLAs and the high command after gaining majority in the polls, their loyalists and supporters have been projecting their respective leader, leading to unease in the party.

Shivakumar also exuded confidence that the party will form the next government and bag over 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly.