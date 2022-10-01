New Delhi, Oct 01: The Congress' Central Election Authority chairman, Madhusudan Mistry on Saturday said that the K N Tripathi's nomination form for AICC president poll has been rejected as it did not meet the norms set, and had signatures-related issues. He further said, "Only two candidates Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor in the fray in Congress presidential poll."

Addressing the reporters, the Mistry said,'' Total of 20 forms were yesterday submitted. Of those, scrutiny committee rejected 4 forms due to signature issues. There is time till Oct 8 for withdrawal, picture would be clearer after that. If no one withdraws, voting process will begin.''