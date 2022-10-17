Congress president election: Your 10 point guide

New Delhi, Oct 17: The president of the Congress party will be elected today with 9,200 party delegates expected to cast their votes. The battle is between senior Congress leaders, Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor.

The voting would take place in all Pradesh Congress offices and the AICC headquarters at 24 Akbar Road today. The last such election took place in 2000 in which Sonia Gandhi was pitched against Jitendra Prasada. In the election Sonia bagged 7,448 of the 7,700 votes while Prasada managed to get only 94. The remaining votes were invalid or not polled.

Here are the top ten points: