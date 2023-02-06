Congress, Opposition parties target government on Adani row

The Opposition MPs gathered in protest at the Gandhi statue on Parliament premises on Monday on Adani row. Also, opposition parties - Congress, DMK, NCP, BRS, JD(U), SP, CPM, CPI, Kerala Cong(Jose Mani), JMM, RLD, RSP, AAP, IUML, RJD and Shiv Sena met at Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's Chamber in Parliament Building to chalk out a strategy on Adani-Hindenburg and other issues.

"The government want this matter to not be raised, not to be discussed. They want to avoid it somehow and do not want to bring it to record," Kharge said on Adani row. "We demand discussion on our notices (in Parliament), we're ready for a detailed discussion. We want it to be taken up first. Ready to speak on President's Address and we give it its due importance. But first priority is that Prime Minister Modi give a reply on this issue," the Congress leader added.

Speaking outside the Parliament, KC Venugopal, said, "We want a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Adani issue and the Central government is also not ready to have discussion on Adani issue. The government wants to hide everything and they're now being exposed."In a bid to intensify the attack on the BJP government, the Congress is holding a nationwide protest in front of SBI and LIC offices over Adani row on Monday."We will have a meeting now. Entire Opposition will come together, discussion will be done and decision will be made. It's not an issue of Congress only, but that of India's common people," Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha AR Chowdhury said on the Opposition's strategy for Parliament over Adani issue. He further said, "I'd like to advise Nirmala Sitharaman that democracy, instead of autocracy, should continue in India. When we put forth our views and make demands, it is not hypocrisy. It's democracy. What your government does is autocracy."

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said Congress will pose three questions a day to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue and "your government cannot hide from saying 'HAHK' (Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun)", PTI reported.

Meanwhile, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs, demanding JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) probe into Adani issue.

The controversy around Adani group broke out after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation against the Gautam Adani-led group which has dismissed the allegations as lies.