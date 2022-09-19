The meeting comes shortly after Tharoor gave his public approval to a petition seeking reforms in the party.

Tharoor shared the petition on Twitter, which stated that it was an appeal to the candidates in the upcoming election of the Congress president, and said it had been signed by over 650 people so far.

"I welcome this petition that is being circulated by a group of young @INCIndia members, seeking constructive reforms in the Party. It has gathered over 650 signatures so far. I am happy to endorse it & to go beyond it," Tharoor tweeted with screenshots of the petition.

In its Declaration, the Congress had announced wide-ranging organisational reforms to make the party battle ready for the next round of assembly and Lok Sabha polls, stressing on wider representation to those under 50 years of age and enforcing 'one person, one post' and 'one family, one ticket' rules with riders.

According to reports, Tharoor may contest the Congress president's election and may file his nominations which will begin on September 25.

The notification for the Congress president's election will be made on September 22.

Tharoor has been a member of the G23 and a signatory to the letter to Gandhi demanding organisational overhaul. The G23 has also been critical of the Congress leadership.

Congress' General Secretary in-charge for Jharkhand Avinash Pandey also met the Congress president at her residence and is learnt to have discussed the political situation in the state.