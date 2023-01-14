Congress MP dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

News agency ANI has posted a clip of an ambulance passing through the yatra.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has expressed his condolence over the death and said, "I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chowdhury.. May God rest his soul in peace."

The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Ladhowal on Saturday morning as part of its Punjab leg. Following the death, the yatra has been stopped.

Santokh Singh Chaudhary was a former Cabinet Minister of Punjab and a member of parliament from Jalandhar (Lok Sabha constituency). He was elected from the seat from 2014 and 2019 polls.