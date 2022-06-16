Telangana Congress held a massive protest today over the ED investigating Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case where many Congress leaders and workers were detained by the police.

Apparently, Chowdhury engaged in a heated argument with the policeman as she held his collar.

Chowdhury was seen engaging in a heated argument with the policeman as she held his collar. She was then dragged towards the police van by women police personnel.

Congress had given a "Chalo Raj Bhavan" call and at Telangana's Raj Bhavan police detained several party workers who attempted to stage a protest there.

Apart from Hyderabad, the Congress held protests in several parts of the country including Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan.

Congress workers held a protest march in Bengaluru and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, CLP leader Siddaramaiah and other leaders and workers of the party were detained by police during their protest in Bengaluru, ANI reported.