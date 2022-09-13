Congress is finished, not relevant anymore, says Kejriwal in Gujarat

"The Congress is finished, so you can stop taking their questions. Don't worry about their questions, the public is happy. The 'janta' is happy with AAP," Deccan Herald quoted Kejriwal as saying.

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar had alleged that the AAP government does not have money to pay employees' salary in Chandigarh, but spends crores in Gujarat on advertising for Gujarat elections.

Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal will hold a town hall meeting with sanitation workers in Ahmedabad on Tuesday and also make a "guarantee" announcement, an AAP functionary told PTI.

Kejriwal will also hold meetings with local AAP leaders and welcome new members to the party on the second day of his visit to Gujarat where the Assembly elections are due later this year.

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal held town hall meetings with auto-rickshaw drivers, lawyers and businessmen in Ahmedabad. He also had dinner at an auto-rickshaw driver's house in Ghatlodia area of the city.

During his multiple visits to Gujarat in the recent past, Kejriwal has announced a slew of "guarantees", including free electricity up to 300 units per month, allowances for women and unemployed youth, free and quality healthcare and education and creation of jobs.

The AAP convener cornered the BJP by saying that the state is suffering from a high-level of corruption. "We guarantee that if AAP comes to power, we will give Gujarat a corruption-free and fear-free government, he added.

"Money from Gujarat will not be given to industrialists, but help the people of the state," he said.