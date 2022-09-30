LIVE: Kharge emerges as dark horse in Congress race, last day of nomination today

New Delhi, Sep 30: Confusion prevailed over the Rajasthan chief minister's position on Thursday after Ashok Gehlot said Congress chief Sonia Gandhi would take a call on whether he will continue in the state's top job.

Gehlot had withdrawn from the Congress presidential election after meeting Sonia Gandhi, in a clear indication that the unseemly political spectacle in Rajasthan had caused deep anguish within the party.