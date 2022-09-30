LIVE: Kharge emerges as dark horse in Congress race, last day of nomination today

Sep 30, 2022 9:56 AM
On Digvijaya Singh's candidature, Tharoor says, "We all share same ideology, want the party to be strengthened; friendly contest, no rivalry."
I'm going to be filing (nomination for post of Congress President) at noon. You'll see me at 24, Akbar Road: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
Congress MP Digvijaya Singh today met party leader Mallikarjun Kharge who will also file his nomination for Congress president post
Singh leaves from the Kharge's residence after meeting him
Shashi Tharoor and Digvijaya Singh are also likely to file their nominations today as the battle for Congress president poll intensifies.
A dalit leader, Kharge was also former KPCC President, ex- home minister and union minister.
Kharge may be the third candidate in the presidential election, with Shashi Tharoor and Digvijaya Singh. Mallikarjun Kharge, a Congress veteran, is an eight-time MLA and two-time Lok Sabha MP.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday night met Sonia Gandhi and discussed the crisis in the party’s Rajasthan unit, and later said the Congress chief would take “positive decisions” with regard to the state.
Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to file his nomination for the Congress president’s election on Friday, 30 September, news reports quoted party sources as saying.
As the Congress president's election race heats up, some G-23 leaders, including Prithviraj Chavan, Bhupinder Hooda and Manish Tewari, met at the residence of Anand Sharma and are learnt to have discussed the current situation.
Digvijaya Singh, who entered the fray for the Congress president's election, said on Thursday the Nehru-Gandhi family will remain “our leader”.
I met Rahul Gandhi in Kochi & requested him to fight in the polls (for Congress President). When he didn't accept, I said I'll contest but now with that incident (Rajasthan Political Crisis), I've decided not to contest the elections: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, in Delhi
I won't contest these elections in this atmosphere, with moral responsibility, said Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
On being asked if he will remain Rajasthan CM, Gehlot said, "I won't decide that, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will decide that."
One-line resolution is our tradition. Unfortunately, a situation arose that resolution wasn't passed. It was my moral responsibility, but despite being a CM I couldn't get the resolution passed: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot after meeting Sonia Gandhi
I had a conversation with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. Whatever happened two days ago shocked us. It gave a message that all of it happened as I wanted to be CM. I apologised to her: CM Ashok Gehlot after meeting Sonia Gandhi
"Today I have come here to collect my nomination form (for Congress president elections) and will file it tomorrow," Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said.
With only a day left for filing nomination for Congress president elections, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday said that he has come to Delhi to collect his nomination form and that he would file it tomorrow.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh to reach the party office today, after which he'll take the nomination papers from Central Election Authority; all formalities completed.
Singh will submit his nomination papers on Sept 30 as the CEA chairman is currently out of Delhi.
He's a broker. We're with High Command. We are and will be with Congress...We'll bring Congress to power again in 2023 & in 2024 we'll make Rahul Gandhi the PM: VP Solanki, Rajasthan Congress MLA & Pilot loyalist, on Gehlot loyalist Dharmendra Rathore
Language being used for us-that we're traitors-there can be nothing worse. Those saying that should look within themselves. I won on BSP ticket but after coming to Congress we've been working with dedication for Congress: Rajasthan Min & Pilot loyalist ML Meena
Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo on Wednesday slammed Congress MLAs loyal to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for indiscipline and "disobeying" the observers sent by the party high command, which was "inappropriate". He also wondered how a senior leader like Gehlot could not control the MLAs and such a situation surfaced.
Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo on Wednesday slammed Congress MLAs loyal to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for indiscipline and "disobeying" the observers sent by the party high command, which was "inappropriate".
Everyone has taken those papers (nomination forms for Congress president polls), we should keep things ready. Ten people have to propose (candidate) in one form. So I am one of the proposers. As proposer, I am there: Congress leader Pawan Bansal
"There is no drama in Rajasthan. Everything will be clear in a day or two. The media may see this as a drama but at least you are discussing the INC president election. You cannot discuss the presidential election of any other party in this country," ANI quoted KC Venugopal as saying.
Even as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is set to meet interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi's close aide KC Venugopal on Wednesday said that the political crisis will be solved in a day or two.
Congress MP Abdul Khaleque says, "Priyanka GV should be Congress chief.Rahul Gandhi says,nobody from Gandhi family should become one. Women become a part of that family where they go after marriage. Today,she's Vadra family's daughter-in-law, not a part of Gandhi family"
Gehlot's close aide has Pratap Singh Kachariyawas says that Rajasthan CM will not resign today or in future, NDTV reports.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will meet Sonia Gandhi today.
Whatever is happening is unfortunate for the Congress party. Everyone is free to put forward their thoughts, but they must accept the decisions of party high command: Sandeep Yadav, Congress MLA in Rajasthan
Congress MLA Divya Maderna questioned Gehlot’s leadership capacity as he ‘failed’ to summon his loyalists to the meeting and expressed his helplessness claiming that things were beyond his control. “Let’s believe that he (Gehlot) didn’t know about the brewing rebellion. But at 7 pm when he did not find the legislators at his residence where the CLP meet was organised why didn’t he pick the phone and summon them? This definitely raises a question on his leadership capacity,” Maderna said, according to The Hindu.
How will the person (Ashok Gehlot) who is unable to handle his MLAs, handle the Congress? If MLAs from his State do not listen to him, then how will the party leaders obey him as Congress president?: TS Singhdeo, Congress leader
Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot arrived in the national capital on Tuesday amid a buzz of a likely meeting with the party high command that is grappling with the high political drama in the state.
Rajasthan minister and Ashok Gehlot loyalist Pratap Kachariyawas on Tuesday suggested that installing Sachin Pilot as the Rajasthan Chief Minister would mean handing the state to the BJP. “The Enforcement Directorate, the Income Tax department, CBI officials are sitting in Rajasthan. BJP’s game has started,” Kachariyawas said, according to NDTV. “The BJP is again engaged in a conspiracy to topple the Rajasthan government,” he added.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot distanced himself from the alleged “parallel meeting” at cabinet colleague Shanti Dhariwal’s residence before the resignations last week and said that MLAs supposedly loyal to him gathered there without his knowledge and he never intended to deviate from what the Congress top leadership wanted him to do.
Congress panel asks 3 Rajasthan leaders to reply within 10 days why action should not be taken against them for grave indiscipline
How will the person (Ashok Gehlot) who is unable to handle his MLAs, handle the Congress? If MLAs from his State do not listen to him, then how will the party leaders obey him as Congress president?: TS Singhdeo, Congress leader
I don't want to comment on speculations...I left national politics two years ago: Senior Congress leader AK Antony on Rajasthan political situation and Congress president election
Test of Ashok Gehlot's mettle: Sunil Jakhar
3 Ashok Gehlot aides get show-cause notice by Congress for Rajasthan rebellion.
Congress observers submit their report to the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, saying disciplinary action should be taken against three Ashok Gehlot loyalists. Gehlot's name is not mentioned for disciplinary action in the report: ANI Sources.
As storm in Rajasthan Congress continues, Ashok Gehlot spoke with Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday.
Special meeting of Ministers being held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence.
An atmosphere was created that CM should be made as per 19 MLAs and not as per 102 MLAs. It's on Sonia Gandhi to decide on Ashok Gehlot's nomination (for Congress president): Gehlot loyalist minister PS Khachariyawas
ongress leader, Pawan Kumar Bansal refutes rumours of him joining the Congress party presidential race, says, "These rumours are without any basis... the idea never crossed my mind."
Congress leader Ambika Soni denies that she will file the nomination for the post of Congress President
Congress leader Sachin Pilot reaches Delhi.
Ashok Gehlot is still in the race for the post of Congress President, sources have informed NDTV.
Congress MLA Sachin Pilot has told the Congress high command that Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot should not remain CM if he decides to contest for the party president post & that it is his responsibility to bring MLAs along: Sources
Congress MLA Sachin Pilot is in constant touch with other MLAs apart from supporting MLAs. He has further asked his supporters to wait for the high command's decision: Sources
The party's top leadership is restructuring the organisation for the 2023 elections here. Top leadership will decide (CM face), MLA Khiladi Lal Bairwa said.
Congress MLAs supporting Sachin Pilot for Chief Minister's post arrive at his residence in Jaipur.
On Sunday, over 80 MLAs skipped the scheduled Legislature party meeting where a successor to Ashok Gehlot was to be named. Instead, they went to meet the Speaker, threatening mass resignation and refused to have one-on-one meetings with the Central leaders -- Ajay Maken and Mallikharjun Kharge -- sent by Sonia Gandhi.
After two days of unrelenting drama in Rajasthan and a slew of meetings at 10 Janpath, the Congress high command has decided to maintain the status quo in the state till the nomination process for party chief polls is over (September 30).
High Command can make anyone CM, make a new CM or keep CM Gehlot intact, it should not be one of those who revolted against the party, tried to weaken it, State minister & Gehlot loyalist, Mahesh Joshi
"It was 100% a conspiracy to remove the CM (Ashok Gehlot) and general secretary in charge was a part of it. I am not talking about anyone else, no charge on Kharge but only the General Secretary incharge," says Shanti Dhariwal.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also arrives at the residence of the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi.
Several leaders of the party, including Ajay Maken, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal & Kamal Nath, met the party chief today,
Status-quo to be maintained till Congress president election nominations. Decision on issuing of show cause notices to miffed MLAs, vocal in public, will be taken after interim chief takes action on report by Observers: Sources
Congress leader Kamal Nath says, "I have no interest in (Congress) President post, only here for Navratri wishes."
102 Gehlot loyalists had told us that someone among them must be made CM. We told them that their opinion would be presented before party chief & that no conditions are attached to resolutions passed; party chief decides after consultations: Ajay Maken
Ajay Maken on Monday said that MLAs who are loyal to Ashok Gehlot want the next chief minister to be made from their camp.
Mallikarjun Kharge and I briefed, in detail, the Congress chief about our meetings in Rajasthan. She asked us for a written report. We will give it to her by tonight or tomorrow: AICC Observer Ajay Maken, after meeting Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi
"We arrived in Delhi after meeting three MLAs in Jaipur. We are going to give our report to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi," said Ajay Maken ahead of his meeting with Congress's interim president.
Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, Congress observers for the state, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken reached Delhi on Monday after the Gehlot camp MLAs refused to hold a one-to-one meeting with them.
AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal arrives at the residence of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, in Delhi.
The Congress high command has asked Kamal Nath to reach Delhi immediately, news agency ANI reported citing sources.
As the crisis deepens for Congress in Rajasthan, senior party leader Kamal Nath has been called in to defuse the situation after the efforts of state in-charge Ajay Maken and Observer Mallikarjun Kharge went in vain.
Congress high command asks MP Congress chief Kamal Nath to immediately arrive in Delhi. He is further likely to mediate in Rajasthan Congress crisis: Sources
If Gehlot is pulled out Congress prez race, Digvijaya Singh and Mukul Wasnik might join the race.
This development has irked the Congress Working Committee members who have registered their unhappiness over the political crisis. "It would not be good to lay faith in him and give him the responsibility of the party. The party top leadership should reconsider his candidature," ANI quoted a source as saying. Now, they have demanded to find a replacement to Gehlot.
The development comes a day after 90 odd MLAs from Rajasthan Congress refused to attend the CLP meeting, which was supposed in the presence of AICC observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken. The CM supporters have indicated that they do not want Sachin Pilot as Gehlot's successor and want the next CM to be someone who was instrumental in saving the government during the 2020 crisis.
Miffed with the unexpected turn of events in Rajasthan Congress, the central leadership has urged interim president Sonia Gandhi to drop Ashok Gehlot from the party's presidential poll race.
However, several MLAs have left for their respective constituencies in view of Navratri festival, the party sources said. When asked whether the MLAs will meet the observers on Monday, Lodha said, whatever message has to be conveyed has been conveyed.
"A discussion will take place at the meeting about Sunday's happenings. Time has not been fixed yet. (Minister Shanti) Dhariwal ji said on Sunday night that he will meet the Speaker on Monday and urge him to accept the resignations. But it is not decided," chief minister's advisor Sanyam Lodha said.